Analysts’ Upgrades for May 11th (ADNT, AIG, AMCX, ASIX, COLL, DK, DM, DNBBY, DXPE, EBKDY)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, May 11th:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

