Analysts Set Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) PT at $44.14

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $9.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.89. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,289,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,732,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 210,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

