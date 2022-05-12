Analysts Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target at $41.78

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on IONS. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,197 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,284 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -165.14 and a beta of 0.78. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.