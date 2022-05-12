Analysts Set Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Price Target at £125.57

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £125.57 ($154.81).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £128 ($157.81) to £125 ($154.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from £132.60 ($163.48) to GBX 9,960 ($122.80) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £130 ($160.28) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a £147 ($181.24) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of LON FERG traded up GBX 256 ($3.16) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 9,658 ($119.07). 1,184,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,678. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £103.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of £113.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.87 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 8,892 ($109.63) and a 52-week high of £136.40 ($168.17).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

