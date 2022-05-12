Analysts Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) PT at 35.07

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 35.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 18.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of 28.86. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 17.42 and a 1 year high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total value of 7,690,824.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 34,703,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total transaction of 81,738.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 551,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,695.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

