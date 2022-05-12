Analysts Set ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Price Target at $18.30

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENGGY shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($19.89) to €19.60 ($20.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.84) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $10.76 on Monday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $12.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

