Analysts Set Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Target Price at $4.53

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

CRON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC upgraded Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cronos Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

