Analysts Set Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Target Price at $32.06

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of CLB stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 907,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,870. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.10 and a beta of 2.71.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 29.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $584,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 140.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 186,476 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $660,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories (Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.