Analysts Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT at $33.29

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 325.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

CSSE stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. 58,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,627. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.87). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 45.66% and a negative return on equity of 51.14%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.