Analysts Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target at $184.58

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,435,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,043 shares of company stock worth $45,192,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $12,661,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $225,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $134.50 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.