Analysts Set Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Price Target at $5.76

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRS. HC Wainwright cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of ATRS opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.15. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Antares Pharma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,023,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,924,000 after acquiring an additional 147,703 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,556,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,045,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,350,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 311,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

