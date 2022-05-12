Analysts Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Target Price at $32.79

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $617,082.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,741.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,035 shares of company stock worth $2,055,138. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 51,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 43,976 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 663,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 150,402 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACI opened at $29.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.30. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

