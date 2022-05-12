Analysts Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.21 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) will post sales of $24.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.72 billion and the lowest is $23.56 billion. Target reported sales of $24.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $109.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.06 billion to $111.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $115.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.84 billion to $117.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $4.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.19. The stock had a trading volume of 158,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,099. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $101.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 191,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,679,000 after acquiring an additional 29,369 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in Target by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,313,000 after buying an additional 46,408 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Target by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 21,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

