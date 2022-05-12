Analysts Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. SunPower also posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in SunPower by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SunPower by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPWR opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.49 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $34.61.

About SunPower (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.