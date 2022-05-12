Analysts Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Post $0.91 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.93. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.41. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,459 shares of company stock valued at $372,379. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $136.08 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.52.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

