Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $11.13 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $5.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 million to $35.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $171.39 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $318.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a negative return on equity of 70.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCRB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of MCRB stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 895,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.20. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $327.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after buying an additional 976,368 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 840,214 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 666,935 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

