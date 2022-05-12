Analysts Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Post Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) to post $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.91. QUALCOMM reported earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $12.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $12.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,477,443. The company has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

