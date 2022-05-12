Analysts Expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to Post $1.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.55. Omnicom Group posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicom Group.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Shares of OMC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.86. 26,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $704,112. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $2,096,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 86,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,836 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 333,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicom Group (OMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.