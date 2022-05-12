Analysts Expect AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) to report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AvidXchange.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The firm had revenue of 69.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.06 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvidXchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 17.73.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 192,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 78,006 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 815,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 324,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange stock opened at 6.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 8.14 and a 200-day moving average of 13.27. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 6.22 and a 1 year high of 27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

