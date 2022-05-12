Analysts Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.57. Sprouts Farmers Market also posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.48. 1,919,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,870. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $408,917.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

