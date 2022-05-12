Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) will post sales of $153.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.28 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $116.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $708.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $741.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $863.64 million, with estimates ranging from $790.00 million to $916.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.68% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on PTCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,554. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.84. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $45.80.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $102,806.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,338.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,992 shares of company stock valued at $478,677. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $230,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

