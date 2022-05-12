Analysts Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $954.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) to post sales of $954.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $921.51 million to $969.90 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $866.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109 over the last three months. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $579,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,920. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

