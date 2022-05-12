Analysts Anticipate HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HashiCorp.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HCP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $32.35. 2,120,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,820. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $102.95.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

