Analysts Anticipate HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HashiCorp.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
