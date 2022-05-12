Analysts Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $1.86. EnPro Industries reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnPro Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.02. 858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,642. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.37. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $79.80 and a twelve month high of $117.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

