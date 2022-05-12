Analysts Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Copa reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 226.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPA. HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,875,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 9,033.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,809,000 after buying an additional 1,146,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,023,000 after buying an additional 647,229 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,879,000 after buying an additional 433,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,266,000 after buying an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CPA stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,485. Copa has a one year low of $64.47 and a one year high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Copa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.