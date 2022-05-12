Analysts Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Brokerages expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.91. A. O. Smith posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,991. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.