Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Issues Earnings Results

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.73. 454,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,752,407. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amyris by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amyris by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 372,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Amyris by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 111,339 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

