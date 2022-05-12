Ampleforth (AMPL) Reaches Market Cap of $84.90 Million

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $84.90 million and $6.81 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 86,200,903 coins and its circulating supply is 85,748,898 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

