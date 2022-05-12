AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $86.38

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.38 and last traded at $86.92, with a volume of 2894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.20.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.34%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,503,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

