Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.86

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 421470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.95.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63.
Americas Silver Company Profile (TSE:USA)
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
