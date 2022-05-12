Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.86

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 421470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.95.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63.

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$17.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

