American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.71 and last traded at C$2.74. 346,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 581,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.93. The company has a market cap of C$555.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.17, a current ratio of 12.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About American Lithium (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 3,343 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; the Falchani Lithium project; and the Macusani Uranium project.

