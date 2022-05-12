American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$4.75

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.88.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.74. The company had a trading volume of 60,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,905. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$294.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.06.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

