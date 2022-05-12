American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.50-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

AFG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.88. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $117.57 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $8.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in American Financial Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

