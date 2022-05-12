American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.98

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.98 and last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 11734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.73 per share, with a total value of $114,009.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,800 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 68,227 shares of company stock worth $2,402,754. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

