Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.16-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.23-$1.29 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,393. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39.
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
