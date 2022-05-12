Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Amdocs updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.16-$5.30 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.23-$1.29 EPS.

DOX traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.93. 1,697,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Amdocs has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Amdocs by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 519,861 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Amdocs by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Amdocs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

