AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS.

AMC Entertainment stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,737,020. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.63.

In related news, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $264,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 20,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $598,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,761,000 after acquiring an additional 326,035 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 909,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 220,002 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 800,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 76,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 500,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 187,062 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,562 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

