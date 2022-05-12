Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Update

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the April 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Alumina alerts:

OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Alumina has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.