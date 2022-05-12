Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,543 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 0.8% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after acquiring an additional 346,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

NYSE MO traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.69. 15,599,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,634,949. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

