Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $51.69 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

