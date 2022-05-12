Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,345,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250,090 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 3.61% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $120,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AIMC. TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,404. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $67.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About Altra Industrial Motion (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.