Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $357.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.61. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Alto Ingredients by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Alto Ingredients by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

