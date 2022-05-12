Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ ALTO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $357.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.61. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.37.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Alto Ingredients (Get Rating)
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.
