Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.00.

Shares of TSE:ALS traded down C$0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.25. 154,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,819. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$14.92 and a 52 week high of C$25.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The company has a market cap of C$873.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.50.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

