AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $93.45 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.69.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

