AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Virtus Investment Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

VRTS opened at $165.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.17. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.98 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

