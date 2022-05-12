AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 264.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $1,184,238,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $468,997,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $382,655,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $306,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

