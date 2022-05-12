Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,196.49

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2,196.49 and last traded at $2,256.88, with a volume of 2676265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,272.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,582.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2,740.21.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

