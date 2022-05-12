Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total value of $8,162,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $12.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,279.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,230.05 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,591.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2,747.36.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

