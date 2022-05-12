Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Teknova updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TKNO stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $12.69. 69,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,669. Alpha Teknova has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 12.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKNO. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 1,257.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

