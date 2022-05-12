Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Allison Transmission has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Allison Transmission has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of ALSN opened at $38.13 on Thursday. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $45.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 62.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Allison Transmission by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

